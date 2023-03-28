Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.3% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $274.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $200.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.63. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.19.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

