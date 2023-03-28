Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Sells 972 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 1.2% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,037,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,069,159,000 after buying an additional 420,731 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,116,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,668 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.6% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,658,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,571,000 after purchasing an additional 295,771 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,369,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,864,000 after purchasing an additional 93,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,367,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.91.

Insider Activity

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $98.60 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $136.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.29. The company has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.37%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Further Reading

