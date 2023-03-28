Genesis Vision (GVT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $230.72

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $645,991.73 and approximately $230.72 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

