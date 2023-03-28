Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Genie Energy Stock Up 10.3 %
Genie Energy stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $334.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37. Genie Energy has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $13.25.
Genie Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.15%.
Genie Energy Company Profile
Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The Genie Retail Energy segment supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers. The Genie Renewables segment includes Genie Solar, CityCom Solar, Prism Solar Technologies, and Diversegy LLC.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genie Energy (GNE)
