Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Down 3.4%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 384,866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 9,268,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Transactions at Geron

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 23,808.89% and a negative return on equity of 132.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Geron news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 384,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,698.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 384,719 shares of Geron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $1,165,698.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 446,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $1,353,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,231,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,097. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Geron during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Geron in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 49.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Geron

(Get Rating)

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.