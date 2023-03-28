GG TOKEN Trading Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (GGTKN)

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. One GG TOKEN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0772 or 0.00000283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GG TOKEN has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. GG TOKEN has a total market cap of $104.60 million and approximately $33,371.92 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GG TOKEN Profile

GG TOKEN’s genesis date was April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GG TOKEN is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. The official website for GG TOKEN is ggtkn.com.

Buying and Selling GG TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GG Token (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG Token has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG Token is 0.07755508 USD and is down -2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $29,071.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

