Gifto (GTO) Trading Up 2.6% Over Last Week

Gifto (GTO) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a market cap of $52.10 million and approximately $24.27 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto token can now be purchased for about $0.0521 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gifto

Gifto’s genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gifto is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gifto Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market.

Gifto Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system.

Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform’s ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

Buying and Selling Gifto

