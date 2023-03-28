GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA) Major Shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner Sells 500,000 Shares

GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA – Get Rating) major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 500,000 shares of GigCapital5 stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $5,280,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 797,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,422,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Polar Asset Management Partner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Polar Asset Management Partner sold 154,600 shares of GigCapital5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $1,607,840.00.

Shares of NYSE:GIA traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,528. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25. GigCapital5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $11.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GigCapital5 in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GigCapital5 during the first quarter worth approximately $416,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GigCapital5 by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 98,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 64,617 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital5 in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,012,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital5 in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,525,000. 12.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GigCapital5, Inc, a blank check company, focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more business. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology, media, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, intelligent automation, and sustainable industries.

