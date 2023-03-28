Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 261.5% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Gladstone Land Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ LANDM traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $23.64. 868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.91. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $25.92.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.1042 per share. This represents a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

