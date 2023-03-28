Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Buys 53 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 68.4% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.67.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483 in the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.28. The company had a trading volume of 181,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The stock has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.23 and a 200 day moving average of $254.11. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $275.83.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

