Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 2.2 %

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $2.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.54. The company has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.49%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

