Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $10.46 Million Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,541 shares during the quarter. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January comprises approximately 0.7% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned about 10.22% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $10,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 103,743 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth $469,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth $250,000.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

IJAN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.82. 2,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,791. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.24. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $28.58.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.