Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:EOCT)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:EOCT – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,756 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned 11.02% of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October by 118.5% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 29,176 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October during the 3rd quarter valued at $770,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October during the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October by 1,765.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA EOCT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.90. 1,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,093. Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.27.

Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (EOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

