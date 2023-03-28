Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $21,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.51. 451,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,995. The company has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.53 and a 200-day moving average of $226.67. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $296.44.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.