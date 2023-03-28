Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Sells 2,482,054 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,520,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,482,054 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for 9.5% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $143,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at about $104,000.

Shares of GNR stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $55.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,352. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.39 and its 200-day moving average is $56.72. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

