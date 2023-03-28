Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Takes Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,695,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,081 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABC traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.44. 115,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,539. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $135.14 and a 1-year high of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.43.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ABC. UBS Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.08.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

