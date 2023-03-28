Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the February 28th total of 174,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Global X CleanTech ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTEC opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.34. Global X CleanTech ETF has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $17.92.

Global X CleanTech ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.026 dividend. This is a boost from Global X CleanTech ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global X CleanTech ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTEC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global X CleanTech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Global X CleanTech ETF by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X CleanTech ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X CleanTech ETF in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Global X CleanTech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000.

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

