Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.

Gold Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of GROY opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. Gold Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $320.52 million, a P/E ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Gold Royalty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Gold Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Royalty

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Gold Royalty by 224.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 63,161 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gold Royalty during the third quarter worth about $342,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Gold Royalty during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. 15.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

Featured Stories

