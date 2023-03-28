Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Posts Earnings Results

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.

GROY stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $320.52 million, a P/E ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 0.96. Gold Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $4.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Gold Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.57%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Gold Royalty in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Gold Royalty by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Royalty in the second quarter worth $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Gold Royalty by 43.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 11,025 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter. 15.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

