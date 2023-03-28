Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Golden Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.35. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 2.38.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.25). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $279.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.51 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 33,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 115.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,275,000 after buying an additional 103,987 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 154.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

