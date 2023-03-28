Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Golden Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.33.
Golden Entertainment Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of GDEN stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.35. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 2.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Entertainment
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 33,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 115.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,275,000 after buying an additional 103,987 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 154.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.
About Golden Entertainment
Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.
