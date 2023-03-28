Golden Green Inc. Acquires Shares of 118 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 2.8% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 0.6% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,683.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking Stock Performance

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,098 shares of company stock worth $7,278,014. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded up $24.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,532.50. 80,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,465.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,111.89. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,630.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

