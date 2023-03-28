Golden Green Inc. Acquires Shares of 27,818 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 73,892 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,343,000 after buying an additional 37,762 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,601,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,018,192. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 62.09%. The business had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.72%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.68%.

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

