Golden Green Inc. Boosts Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Golden Green Inc. grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,965 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.1% of Golden Green Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 488.4% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $86,508.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,175,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $86,508.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,175,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.20, for a total transaction of $136,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,207,796,813.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,284 shares of company stock worth $8,709,719. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,623,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,215,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 910.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.25 and a 200 day moving average of $155.25. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $222.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

