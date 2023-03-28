Golden Green Inc. Decreases Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Golden Green Inc. reduced its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Marvell Technology by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners raised its position in Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 38,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,528.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 3.0 %

MRVL stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,948,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,091,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.53, a PEG ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.86.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.54.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.