Golden Green Inc. Grows Stock Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Golden Green Inc. raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund accounts for approximately 1.8% of Golden Green Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 108.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE FFC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.34. 35,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,583. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.62.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

