Golden Green Inc. Sells 232 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Golden Green Inc. lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McKesson Trading Up 1.7 %

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.30.

McKesson stock traded up $6.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $355.49. 298,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,577. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $298.69 and a one year high of $401.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $358.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.54. The company has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

