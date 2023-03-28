Golden Green Inc. Sells 232 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Golden Green Inc. lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson
In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
McKesson Trading Up 1.7 %
McKesson stock traded up $6.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $355.49. 298,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,577. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $298.69 and a one year high of $401.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $358.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.54. The company has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.
McKesson Profile
McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on McKesson (MCK)
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
- Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start
- It’s Rally-On! For PVH Corp. But How High Can It Go?
- Boring is Beautiful, Illinois Tool Works Stock Fits the Bill
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.