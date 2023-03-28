Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on GSBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $20.50.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.92%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 339.63%.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs BDC

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 14,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.8% in the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

(Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.