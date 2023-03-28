Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Granite Construction has a payout ratio of 12.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Granite Construction to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction Stock Performance

Shares of Granite Construction stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.54. The company had a trading volume of 32,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,838. Granite Construction has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $44.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Construction

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GVA shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Granite Construction from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Granite Construction from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Granite Construction by 38.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Granite Construction by 7.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Construction

(Get Rating)

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company. It operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials company in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Materials. The Construction segment is involved in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.