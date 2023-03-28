Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (GRP.U) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

GRP.U traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, reaching $59.76. The company had a trading volume of 631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.91. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 52-week low of $45.83 and a 52-week high of $80.79.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

