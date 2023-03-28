Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (GRP.U) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRP.U traded up $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.76. The company had a trading volume of 631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.91. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a fifty-two week low of $45.83 and a fifty-two week high of $80.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

