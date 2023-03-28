Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,705 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $364.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $368.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $424.72.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
