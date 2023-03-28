Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Mondelez International by 124.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $69.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $94.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.03. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

