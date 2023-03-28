Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Has $807,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $202.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $243.78. The company has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.12 and a 200-day moving average of $207.58.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.