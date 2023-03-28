Grin Price Down 9% Over Last 7 Days (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0690 or 0.00000255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $6.78 million and $852,301.01 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,092.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.00328185 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012481 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00072601 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.83 or 0.00556963 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.53 or 0.00445096 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

