Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sets New 1-Year High at $307.76

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $307.76 and last traded at $304.51, with a volume of 9382 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $301.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 500.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 289,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,430,000 after acquiring an additional 241,214 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter worth about $39,588,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter worth about $18,410,000. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter worth about $16,097,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 706.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,553,000 after purchasing an additional 62,241 shares in the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

