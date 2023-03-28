GSK (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,400 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,400 ($17.20) target price on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.35) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($24.57) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($17.82) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,730 ($21.26) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.33).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,423.60 ($17.49) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of £58.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,343.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,433.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,406.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,754.72%.

In other GSK news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($18.27), for a total transaction of £424,925.12 ($522,085.17). In other GSK news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($18.27), for a total transaction of £424,925.12 ($522,085.17). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,399 ($17.19) per share, for a total transaction of £29,379 ($36,096.57). Insiders have acquired a total of 2,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,962,765 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

