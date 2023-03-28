H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of H World Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of H World Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.40.
H World Group Stock Down 0.2 %
HTHT stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.08 and a 200 day moving average of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of -45.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. H World Group has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $53.52.
H World Group Company Profile
H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.
