H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of H World Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of H World Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.40.

H World Group Stock Down 0.2 %

HTHT stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.08 and a 200 day moving average of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of -45.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. H World Group has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $53.52.

Institutional Trading of H World Group

H World Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in H World Group by 134.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 104,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 59,968 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in H World Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in H World Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 147,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in H World Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in H World Group by 57.3% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 117,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 42,660 shares during the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

