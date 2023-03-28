Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the February 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.
Halfords Group Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Halfords Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 567. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51. Halfords Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38.
Halfords Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Halfords Group (HLFDY)
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
- Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start
Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.