Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.67.

HVRRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €190.00 ($204.30) to €210.00 ($225.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Hannover Rück from €201.50 ($216.67) to €200.00 ($215.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC cut Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of HVRRY opened at $94.95 on Tuesday. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of $65.98 and a fifty-two week high of $103.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The Property and Casualty Reinsurance segment refers to lines of business concerned with the insurance of property, such as liability, fire, hail or marine insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.