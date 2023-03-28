Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG – Get Rating) were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €289.00 ($310.75) and last traded at €292.00 ($313.98). Approximately 19,274 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 88,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at €299.20 ($321.72).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €257.88 and a 200-day moving average of €211.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09, a PEG ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48.

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

