Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $715,000 Stock Position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,520 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,040,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,456,000 after buying an additional 613,696 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,520,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bicycle Therapeutics

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $52,743.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $52,743.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $52,337.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,112.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,616 shares of company stock worth $279,441. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCYC shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.36.

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 6.92. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $50.47.

Bicycle Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its portfolio includes internal product candidates that are directed to oncology applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.