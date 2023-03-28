Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Block comprises about 1.4% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter worth about $387,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Block in the second quarter worth about $44,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 1,385.4% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Block by 31.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total transaction of $2,340,905.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,852,185.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $2,340,905.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,185.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $174,584.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,361 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,175. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SQ opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of -67.79 and a beta of 2.35. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $149.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.81.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

