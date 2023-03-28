Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 469 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $691,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 144,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 25,377 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,986,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $85.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.59.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.13). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 194.71% and a negative return on equity of 110.15%. The business had revenue of $103.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

In other news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $27,732.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $175,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,732.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,909 shares of company stock worth $221,106. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

