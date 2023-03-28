Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,674 CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,674 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CyberArk Software by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,197,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,772 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in CyberArk Software by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,114,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,554,000 after acquiring an additional 61,334 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in CyberArk Software by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 902,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,093,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,169,000 after buying an additional 34,843 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $144.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.93. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $180.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.99 and a beta of 1.08.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $169.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.10 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

