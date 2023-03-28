Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 114 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 229.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 187.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $218.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.85. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.21 and a fifty-two week high of $283.09. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.29, for a total value of $2,210,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,917.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.29, for a total transaction of $2,210,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,917.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total value of $193,382.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,846.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,400 shares of company stock valued at $46,738,853 over the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.