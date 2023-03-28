Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Datadog comprises about 1.2% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Datadog from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Datadog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog Stock Performance

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $4,961,938.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at $12,471,596.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $4,961,938.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at $12,471,596.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $6,335,425.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,998,002.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 562,140 shares of company stock worth $41,618,118. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $65.60 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.91 and its 200 day moving average is $77.84.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

