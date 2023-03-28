Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 386 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,795 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems accounts for approximately 2.8% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $650,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 67,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 30,873 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $749,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $205.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $209.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.39.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total value of $7,369,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $104,482,906.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 270,147 shares of company stock worth $52,161,929. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.55.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.