Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,831,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $761,795,000 after purchasing an additional 90,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lantheus by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,121,000 after acquiring an additional 326,396 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Lantheus by 2,826.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,704,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lantheus by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,908,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,219,000 after acquiring an additional 483,276 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 20,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $1,493,792.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,024,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $5,990,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 741,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,140,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 20,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $1,493,792.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,024,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,801 shares of company stock worth $11,503,130 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $80.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.72. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $87.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 3.00%. Research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on LNTH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

