Harley Groot Purchases 100,000 Shares of Infinity Mining Limited (ASX:IMI) Stock

Infinity Mining Limited (ASX:IMI – Get Rating) insider Harley Groot acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,700.00 ($12,466.67).
Infinity Mining Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Infinity Mining Company Profile
Further Reading
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
- Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start
- It’s Rally-On! For PVH Corp. But How High Can It Go?
- Don’t Be Fooled by These 3 Value Traps
- Boring is Beautiful, Illinois Tool Works Stock Fits the Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.