Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.00

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.53, with a volume of 54031 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Harrow Health from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Harrow Health from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.70.
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
