Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.00

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.53, with a volume of 54031 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Harrow Health from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Harrow Health from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the second quarter valued at about $7,253,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,354,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,775,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,719,000 after purchasing an additional 431,183 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,300,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

